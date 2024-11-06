Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: New York 3-3, Atlanta 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Neither the Knicks nor the Hawks could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Monday, the Knicks couldn't handle the Rockets and fell 109-97. The match marked New York's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Brunson, who had 29 points plus eight assists. Miles McBride, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. Their painful 123-93 defeat to the Celtics might stick with them for a while. Atlanta was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-53.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Atlanta, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 41.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've only made 34.1% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.