3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Pacers would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 88-74.

The Pacers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Indiana 18-18, Brooklyn 13-22

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Pacers will be strutting in after a win while the Nets will be stumbling in from a loss.

If the Nets head into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when the Pacers took over last week. The Pacers strolled past the Suns with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 126-108. The over/under was set at 234.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Tyrese Haliburton was the offensive standout of the matchup as he had 27 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 11 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Nets suffered their biggest defeat since December 16, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a grim 123-94 loss to the 76ers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Brooklyn in their matchups with Philadelphia: they've now lost three in a row.

The victory got Indiana back to even at 18-18. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 13-22.

The Pacers came up short against the Nets in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 99-90. Can the Pacers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 10-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.