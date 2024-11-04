Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Memphis 4-3, Brooklyn 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.36

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 106-92 bruising from the Pistons on Sunday. The game marked Brooklyn's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies strolled past the 76ers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 124-107. With that victory, Memphis brought their scoring average up to 119 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 11 for 16 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucks on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Santi Aldama, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 26 assists in five consecutive contests.

Brooklyn now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Memphis, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting Brooklyn against the spread as while they're 5-2 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Memphis in their most recent matchups.

The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Grizzlies when the teams last played on Wednesday, winning 119-106. Will the Nets repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.