3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Spurs would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 74-62.

If the Spurs keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 12-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: San Antonio 15-15, Brooklyn 12-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $131.00

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

The Nets will bounce into Friday's match after (finally) beating the Bucks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Nets managed a 111-105 win over the Bucks. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:19 mark of the second quarter, when Brooklyn was facing a 55-42 deficit.

The Nets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cameron Johnson out in front who went 8 for 13 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs suffered their closest defeat since March 22nd on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Knicks by a score of 117-114. San Antonio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Spurs got top-tier performance from Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 18 rebounds. With that strong performance, Wembanyama is now averaging an impressive 10.2 rebounds per game.

Even though they lost, the Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Knicks only posted 26.

Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 12-18. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-15.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

The Nets came up short against the Spurs in their previous meeting back in March, falling 122-115. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Nets be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

San Antonio is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spurs, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.