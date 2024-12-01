MILWAUKEE -- There aren't many firsts left for Giannis Antetokounmpo at this point of his career, but he found another one to cross off the list on Saturday night in the Milwaukee Bucks' 124-114 win over the Washington Wizards when he recorded the first 40-point triple-double of his career.

A press-row discussion of Antetokounmpo's impending feat nearly jinxed him, as he missed three consecutive free throws in the final minutes while stuck on 39 points, but he finally got one to go with 1:18 remaining. He finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 15 of 24 from the field and 12 of 17 from the line.

This was the third triple-double of the season for Antetokounmpo, who is making an undeniable case for his third MVP award. He's now recorded four 40-point games and is leading the league in scoring at 32.9 points per game, which would be a career-high. That's in addition to 11.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per night, the latter of which would also be a career-best.

"I haven't been here long enough, but this is the best stretch by far with me because it's not just scoring, it's everything," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "It's blocking shots, he's rebounding the ball, he's passing the ball, he's starting the break. Him and [Damian Lillard], their two-man game has been fantastic. He's just doing a lot of stuff for us, and he's doing it in the flow, it doesn't look forced. It's coming right in the flow, and it's great."

With the victory, the Bucks extended their season-best winning streak to six games and are now 7-1 in their last eight outings. Thanks to this hot streak, they are back above .500 at 9-8 and up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. It appears their putrid 2-8 start is now officially a thing of the past.