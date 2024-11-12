We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors in the opening night of the 2024 NBA Cup. Milwaukee is 2-8 overall and 1-3 at home, while Toronto is 2-9 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Raptors won two of their three meetings last year, and the home team has won four of the last six matchups.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 226.5 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks vs. Raptors over/under: 226.5 points

Bucks vs. Raptors money line: Bucks: -331, Raptors: +261

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are 2-9 this season in the standings but for against-the-spread (ATS) bettors, they've been one of the most profitable teams in the league. Toronto is 8-3 ATS as the underdog in every game this season. Toronto has been hit hard with injuries since the start of the season and remains without Scottie Barnes (eye). Immanuel Quickley (elbow) is questionable after making his return on Saturday following missing eight games since his injury suffered in the first game of the season.

The Raptors covered the spread in a 105-103 loss to the Clippers in Quickley's return and the first game of the season with him and RJ Barrett on the court together. Barrett is averaging 23.1 points over his first eight games of the season, and given Toronto is becoming healthier and its ability to stay within the spread this season, the Raptors can cover the number on Tuesday. Five of their last seven losses came by fewer than eight points.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have been one of the biggest disappointments this season over their 2-8 start, and they face another hurdle on Tuesday with Damian Lillard (concussion) out. Lillard suffered the injury in a 113-107 loss to the Celtics on Monday. The eight-time All-Star has played all 10 games for the Bucks this season, and although he's one of the top players in the league, sometimes a forced lineup change can serve a team well as Milwaukee hopes to find a spark against the struggling Raptors. Toronto is also playing its fifth straight road game to end a long road trip, so travel fatigue could play a role.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, knee) is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He leads the league in scoring, is third in rebounding and is shooting 60.7% from the field, which is eighth in the NBA. He continues to excel as someone who can take over a game by himself, and the Raptors don't have many players to contain him. With Lillard out, Antetokounmpo will likely be even more aggressive as the Bucks need a victory to get back toward the winning path many expected the team to have this year.

