The Chicago Bulls will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon for an Eastern Conference clash. Chicago is 10-14 on the season, while Philadelphia is 6-15. The Bulls won and covered the spread in two of their three head-to-head matchups with the Sixers last season but Philadelphia has won and covered the spread in six of its last 10 meetings with Chicago.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. Philadelphia is favored by 1 point in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 235.5 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: Chicago +1

Bulls vs. 76ers over/under: 235.5 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: Chicago -108, Philadelphia -111

Bulls vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bulls vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a 132-123 loss to the Pacers on Friday but it was a solid performance offensively, at least. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting and Chicago shot 21-for-50 from the 3-point line as a team. The Bulls also assisted on 33 of their 46 made field goals and now rank fourth in the NBA in scoring (119.9 points per game) and fourth in 3-point shooting (38.6%).

Prior to the loss against Indiana, Chicago had won its last two games and covered the spread in its last three. The Bulls are now 12-12 against the spread overall this season but have covered in four of their past six games against the 76ers. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

It's been a tough season for the 76ers with Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) all missing lengthy stretches already. However, George and Maxey have returned to the lineup and Philadelphia has won three of its last four games. Now, Embiid appears to be nearing a return and is questionable for Sunday's matchup in Chicago.

Philadelphia is coming off a 102-94 win over the Magic on Friday with both George and Maxey on the floor. George led the 76ers with 21 points, while KJ Martin had 20 points off the bench on 9-for-10 shooting. The Sixers have now covered the spread in four of their last five games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.