The Philadelphia 76ers (15-27) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-7) square off in an Eastern Conference affair on Friday. The Cavaliers had their two-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets outlasted Cleveland 109-108. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is on a seven-game losing streak. The Denver Nuggets completely torched the 76ers 144-109 on Jan. 21. Joel Embiid (knee) is out for Philadelphia, while Evan Mobley (calf) is out for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Cleveland is at -493 on the money line (risk $493 to win $100), while Philadelphia is at +374 (risk $100 to win $374). Before locking in any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 136-99 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. 76ers:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: Cleveland -10.5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers over/under: 228.5 points

Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: Cleveland -493, Philadelphia +374

CLE: The Cavs are 29-14 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 13-27-2 against the spread this season

Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cavaliers vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an athletic scorer and shot-creator who leads the team in points (23.2) and steals (1.4) with 4.5 assists per game. He's also knocking down 39% of his 3-pointers. The six-time All-Star has dropped 30-plus in two of his last three games. On Jan. 20 against the Suns, Mitchell had 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Darius Garland owns outstanding vision as a playmaker with the ability to score from all three levels. The Vanderbilt product is 11th in assists (6.7) with 21.2 points per game. He's finished with at least 25 points and five assists in two of the last three games, including the loss to the Rockets when Garland had 26 points and five assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey has been the 76ers' best player this season. The Kentucky product is seventh in the NBA in points (26.4) and also leads the team in assists (5.9) and steals (2). The 24-year-old has logged at least 28 points in eight straight games. On Jan. 21 versus Denver, Maxey had 28 points and 10 assists.

Forward Paul George has a reliable perimeter jumper and uses his length to create turnovers on the defensive end. George logs 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, finishing with 25-plus points in three of his past four outings. On Jan. 15 versus the New York Knicks, George had 26 points, six assists, and went 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Sixers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavs vs. 76ers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Sixers vs. Cavaliers on Friday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Cavs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.