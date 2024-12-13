We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Washington Wizards. Cleveland is 21-4 overall and 13-1 at home, while Washington is 3-19 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Cavs have won 10 straight matchups with Washington, including by 31 points on Dec. 3. Cleveland is a league-best 18-7 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Wizards are a league-worst 6-15-1 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 17 points in the latest Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -17

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over/under: 232 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Cavaliers: -1961, Wizards: +1008

Cavaliers vs. Wizards streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards fell, 140-112, at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but even though they lost, the Wizards smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's their most this season, and pounding the offensive glass could keep them competitive with Cleveland on Friday. Second chance opportunities would allow Washington to exploit Cleveland's weak 3-point defense, as the Cavs rank 24th in 3-point percentage allowed.

Washington can also rely on its strength of attacking the lane, as just eight other NBA teams average more field goal attempts in the paint than the Wizards. That could cause problems for Cleveland, as even though it boasts a twin tower duo in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are still just 23rd in blocks per game. Meanwhile, protecting the rim isn't an issue for Washington, which ranks seventh in blocks per game. Additionally, Cleveland will be without Max Strus (ankle), while Mobley (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Cavaliers' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday as they took a 122-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Miami Heat. Despite the defeat, the Cavs had balanced scoring with seven players in double-figures. The starters scored 56 points, while the bench scored 57 points, and Darius Garland led the way with 23 points, along with five rebounds and five assists.

One only has to look at the teams' respective spread records to see why Cleveland can cover as it boasts the NBA's best spread record, with Washington having the worst. Additionally, the Cavaliers are 11-3 ATS at home, while the Wizards are just 3-7-1 ATS on the road. The Cavs also get to face an utterly depleted Wizards team that will be without Kyle Kuzma (rib), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Corey Kispert (ankle) and Kyshawn George (ankle), who are combining to average nearly 50 points per game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations.

