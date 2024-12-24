The NBA on Christmas Day has been a tradition since 1947, and one of the five games on the 2024 Christmas NBA schedule will be the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers. The reigning world champions have played on Christmas Day since 1995, and the Celtics look like a contender to go back-to-back after a 22-7 start. Meanwhile, the Sixers are only 10-17 on the season but have won seven of their last 10 with improving health.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 5 p.m. ET. The home team is the 10-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222. Before entering any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 128-92 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Celtics vs. 76ers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -10

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 222 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: Celtics -457, 76ers +350

BOS: The Celtics have covered the spread in six of 10 against the Sixers

PHI: The 76ers have covered the spread in four of their last five on the road

Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Celtics vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off a 108-104 loss to the Magic on Monday and is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum (illness) missed the loss to Orlando but Jaylen Brown did his best to carry the scoring load in his absence. Brown went 15-for-29 from the floor and finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals but the Celtics were only able to go eight deep and turned the ball over 19 times.

Tatum wasn't on the injury report but didn't appear on the bench during the first half and then was ruled out in the second half with a non-COVID illness, so it's unclear if he'll be available. However, the Celtics are still 2-1 without Tatum in the lineup so far this season. The last time these two franchises squared off in February, Tatum had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in an 18-point victory. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming off a 111-106 win over the Spurs on Monday despite the fact that Joel Embiid was ejected and only played 14 minutes. Tyrese Maxey helped pick up the slack with Embiid out with 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. The NBA's Most-Improved Player a season ago is averaging 25.4 points and 5.1 assists per game in 2024-25 despite Embiid and Paul George both missing extended stretches.

Embiid, Maxey and George are all scheduled to be in the lineup on Christmas Day, though early NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jared McCain is out indefinitely with a meniscus tear. Philadelphia is now 1.5 games back of a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and four games out of a top-six spot in the East and guaranteed entry into the 2025 NBA Playoffs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 224 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 128-92 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.