A cross-conference tilt has the Boston Celtics (7-1) hosting the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Wednesday night. Both teams head into this game on win streaks. The Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 125-112 on Monday, winning their fourth straight. The Celtics blew out the Atlanta Hawks 123-93 on Monday, notching their third win a row. Kristaps Porzingis (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hip) are out for Boston.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Boston is a -333 favorite on the money line. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Celtics picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 101-64 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000.

Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Warriors spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Warriors over/under: 230.5 points

Celtics vs. Warriors money line: Boston -268, Golden State +220

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 1H money line in 46 of their last 57 games

GS: The Golden State Warriors have won 21 of their last 26 away games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry returned to the floor on Monday after being sidelined with an ankle injury. He gives the Warriors a massive boost offensively with his pure and effortless jumper. The 10-time All-Star scores at will, but also finds his open teammates. In four games this season, he averages 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He's also shooting 41% from downtown. In Monday's win over the Wizards, he had 24 points, six assists and made four threes.

Guard Buddy Hield is another perimeter shooting threat. The Oklahoma product leads the team in scoring (21.9) with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points and made at least three 3-pointers in six games this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an all-around threat in the frontcourt who scores from all three levels on the floor and fights on the glass consistently. He leads the team in scoring (30), rebounds (7.4), assists (5.1) and steals (1.9). Tatum has scored at least 30 points four different times this season. On Nov. 1, Tatum had 32 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Guard Derrick White provides this team with a two-way menace. White plays stifling defense but has the offensive skillset to score the basketball. The Colorado product logs 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In his last game, White had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

How to make Warriors vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Celtics on Wednesday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Celtics spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.