Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Boston 5-1, Charlotte 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.
The experts predicted the Hornets would be headed in after a win, but the Celtics made sure that didn't happen. The Hornets took a 124-109 bruising from the Celtics on Friday. Charlotte has struggled against Boston recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The match was Brown's third in a row with at least 30 points. Payton Pritchard, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.
Charlotte now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Boston, their victory bumped their record up to 5-1.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Hornets have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've drained 39.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Odds
Boston is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 231.5 points.
Series History
Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 01, 2024 - Boston 124 vs. Charlotte 109
- Apr 12, 2024 - Boston 131 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 01, 2024 - Boston 118 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2023 - Charlotte 121 vs. Boston 118
- Feb 10, 2023 - Boston 127 vs. Charlotte 116
- Jan 16, 2023 - Boston 130 vs. Charlotte 118
- Jan 14, 2023 - Boston 122 vs. Charlotte 106
- Nov 28, 2022 - Boston 140 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 09, 2022 - Boston 115 vs. Charlotte 101
- Feb 02, 2022 - Boston 113 vs. Charlotte 107