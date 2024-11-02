Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Boston 5-1, Charlotte 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.

The experts predicted the Hornets would be headed in after a win, but the Celtics made sure that didn't happen. The Hornets took a 124-109 bruising from the Celtics on Friday. Charlotte has struggled against Boston recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The match was Brown's third in a row with at least 30 points. Payton Pritchard, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Charlotte now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Boston, their victory bumped their record up to 5-1.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Hornets have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've drained 39.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.