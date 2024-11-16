3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 90-86, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Milwaukee 4-8, Charlotte 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Bucks have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

The Bucks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 127-120 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Milwaukee was down by 18 with 11:08 left in the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 59 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having also posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Brook Lopez, who scored 29 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They suffered a painful 114-89 loss at the hands of the Magic on Tuesday. The game marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of LaMelo Ball, who earned 35 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Moussa Diabate, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ball's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Charlotte, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-7.

Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Charlotte.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Hornets when the teams last played back in February, winning 111-99. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.