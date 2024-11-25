Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Orlando 11-7, Charlotte 6-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets are hoping to turn things around on Monday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bucks.

Despite the loss, the Hornets had strong showings from LaMelo Ball, who dropped a double-double on 50 points and ten assists, and Brandon Miller, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. The match was Miller's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Magic earned a 111-100 victory over the Pistons on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Orlando.

The Magic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Franz Wagner, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds, and Moe Wagner, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. That's the most assists Moe has posted since back in March.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Orlando, their win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7.

While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be Charlotte's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-2 against the spread).

The Hornets suffered a grim 114-89 defeat to the Magic when the teams last played two weeks ago. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a 5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.