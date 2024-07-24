Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups recently shared a wild story about one of his players. Billups said that a player on his team posted his own highlight on social media while down 18 points in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during an appearance on "7pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero." Billups, the Trail Blazers' head coach since 2021, reamed out the player in question after he had posted a highlight of his dunk on Instagram while his team was being blown out.

"We in New Orleans, we're down like 18 at the half. I had a kid, he had a nasty dunk," Billups said. "We coming out for the third quarter. This motherf---er done posted his dunk on his joint. At halftime. At halftime! Bro, we down 18!"

When asked how he handled the situation, Billups responded that he "grinded his ass up," demanding the player in question take his post down.

"I get wind of it. I said, 'Ay yo bro, Get the f--- back there and take that shit down off your joint, man. What the f--- is wrong with you man?" Billups said. "'My bad coach, my bad coach,' he run to the back. We down 18. He post the joint at halftime. I said 'man, what is going on?'"

Billups, a five-time All-Star and the 2004 NBA Finals MVP with the Detroit Pistons, has been tasked with turning around the Trail Blazers since taking over as coach in 2021. Portland has not made the playoffs under the direction of Billups and finished 21-61 a season ago.

