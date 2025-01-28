3rd Quarter Report

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Bulls and the Nuggets have already combined for 250 points. The Bulls have jumped out to a 129-121 lead against the Nuggets. The Bulls' offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

The Bulls came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Denver 28-17, Chicago 19-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Nuggets are probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering the Timberwolves just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 133-104 to Minnesota. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Denver in their matchups with Minnesota: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their sixth loss (out of 16 games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Bulls came up short against the 76ers on Saturday and fell 109-97. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulls' defeat came about despite a quality game from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Vucevic's performance made up for a slower match against the Warriors on Thursday.

Denver's loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 28-17. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-27.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

The Nuggets beat the Bulls 114-106 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.