Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Phoenix 21-20, Cleveland 35-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cavaliers are heading back home. They will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 122.1 points per game this season.

If the Suns head into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when the Cavaliers took over last week. The Cavaliers came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 124-117 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donovan Mitchell led the charge by posting 36 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Mitchell had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Garland, who scored 29 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 125-121 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for Phoenix.

The Suns got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Durant out in front who posted 36 points in addition to seven rebounds and five assists. The Suns are undefeated when Durant posts 20 or more points, but 18-20 otherwise. Devin Booker was another key player, scoring 35 points along with five rebounds.

Cleveland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 35-6 record this season. As for Phoenix, they now have a winning record of 21-20.

Looking forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cleveland in mind: they have a solid 28-13 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers might still be hurting after the devastating 122-101 loss they got from the Suns when the teams last played back in April of 2024. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Cavaliers were down 72-47.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 8-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.