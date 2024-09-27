The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Terance Mann to a three-year, $47M extension that will run through 2028, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Mann was already under contract this year for $11.4M. The extension kicks in before the 2025-26 season.

Mann has spent each of his five NBA seasons with the Clippers, who took him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Florida State. At that draft slot, his career has already been a huge success, and this new deal only cements that fact. Very few second-rounders have any kind of career in the NBA, let alone sign a $47M contract.

The Clippers need Mann on the wing. They'll have to replace Paul George collectively, and Mann will be a part of that wing rotation along with Norman Powell and summer additions Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum.

Mann will be even more important if Kawhi Leonard isn't able to make it back for the start of the regular season. Leonard, who signed will miss training camp and the preseason as he focuses on getting his right knee in the best shape possible after offseason surgery.

Mann is a solid player. He can defend and create for himself, and his dip in 3-point percentage last season notwithstanding, he's a highly efficient shooter who connected on 39% of his 3s two years ago including a dazzling 45% on non-corner 3s, per Cleaning the Glass.

Mann has a chance to go to another level with increased opportunity this season, and this contract reflects the Clippers' belief that he can do that.