The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) will try to get back above the .500 mark this season when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (14-9) on Wednesday night. Minnesota lost four straight games near the end of November before snapping that skid with a 93-92 win over the Clippers last Friday. The Timberwolves added a 109-80 win over the Lakers on Monday, and now they will open a three-game road trip. Los Angeles is riding a two-game winning streak of its own after beating the Nuggets and Trail Blazers.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Intuit Dome. The Timberwolves are favored by 3 points in the latest Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 212.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -3

Clippers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 213.5 points

Clippers vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves: -145, Clippers: +122

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angles has generated momentum in its last two games, picking up wins over the Nuggets and Trail Blazers to open a four-game homestand. The Clippers were 3-point underdogs in their win over Denver, as James Harden finished with 39 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Shooting guard Norman Powell added 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting, while Terance Mann chipped in 15 points off the bench.

The Clippers easily covered the spread as 8.5-point favorites in their 127-105 win over Portland on Tuesday, led by a 30-point outing from Powell. They have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games this season, including six straight home games. Minnesota is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 games, and it is 1-4 in its last five road games.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota had lost seven out of nine games before picking up a win over the Clippers last Friday and a win over the Lakers on Monday. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards had 21 points in the win over the Clippers, while power forward Julius Randle posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Randle added 18 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Lakers.

Center Rudy Gobert had a strong performance as well, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds on 7 of 8 shooting. Edwards is one of the top scorers in the NBA, averaging 26.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Minnesota has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of those outings.

How to make Clippers vs. Timberwolves picks

