The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in a Western Conference clash. The Warriors are off to a 10-2 start and are first in the West, while the Clippers are 7-7 overall and would be the 10th seed if the postseason were to start today. However, Los Angeles has won the last four head-to-head meetings with Golden State and has covered the spread in its last three battles with the Warriors.

Tipoff from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Golden State as the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Los Angeles +4.5

Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 225.5 points

Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles +155, Golden State -187

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 116-105 win over the Jazz on Sunday night. Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, and James Harden also logged a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, Harden and Norman Powell have been carrying a heavy load offensively. Harden is averaging 20.6 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds, while Powell is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the 3-point line.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State extended its winning streak to three games after capturing a 123-118 win over the Grizzlies in NBA Cup action on Friday. The Warriors' bench scored 67 points in the victory as Steve Kerr took an opportunity to cut Stephen Curry back to 26 minutes, but the star is still listed as questionable for Monday with left knee inflammation.

Curry previously missed three games with an ankle injury, and Golden State actually won and covered the spread in all three of those games without its captain. The Warriors are now 10-2 against the spread on the season, and they've been doing it by winning at the 3-point line on both sides of the floor, ranking second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (39.2%) and first in 3-point percentage allowed (30.5%).

