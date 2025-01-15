3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 96-79.

The Nuggets entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Denver 23-15, Dallas 22-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Max

Max Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Mavericks fans going to Tuesday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 232, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 112-101 to the Nuggets on Sunday. Dallas was up 86-67 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Nuggets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down eight.

Dallas has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-17 record this season. As for Denver, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 23-15.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.