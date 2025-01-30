The Sacramento Kings are reportedly considering trades for De'Aaron Fox. But according to the star himself, that isn't because he has directly requested a trade.

"That's their decision to make. I can't tell them not to listen to offers or I can't tell them to listen to offers," Fox said Wednesday before the Kings' game in Philadelphia, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento's motivation does not appear to be rooted in a specific directive from Fox. Rather, the Kings are considering a move because of Fox's reluctance to sign a long-term contract extension. He turned down an extension with the Kings over the summer, and with his 2026 free agency growing closer by the day, his exit is growing likelier ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Fox, by all accounts, is focused on competing for championships. To that effect, he reportedly has a favored destination in mind: the San Antonio Spurs. There, he would partner up with ascending center Victor Wembanyama to create one of the best young duos in the Western Conference.

While Fox wouldn't confirm that he is eyeing the Spurs, he did acknowledge that he has a preference in mind if he were to move.

"For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination," Fox said. "I think everybody has a preferred destination if they're not in the place that -- or if they're not going to be in the place where they are in the moment. I think it's natural."

While the Kings control the situation for now, Fox has an uncommon degree of leverage as this situation plays out. The Spurs, barring something unforeseen, will have max cap space in the summer of 2026, so Fox will have the power to walk to San Antonio as a free agent if he so chooses. That is going to limit what other teams are willing to offer, as the possibility of losing Fox for nothing restricts his value. If the rest of the league views him as a rental, the Kings will have no choice but to deal with San Antonio at a price the Spurs dictate.

Still, it is rare for any trade request to come and go smoothly. Damian Lillard more or less told the league not to trade for him because he wanted to go to Miami. He wound up in Milwaukee. Jimmy Butler is doing everything in his power to get to Phoenix right now. The Suns have thus far been unable to complete a deal.

These sagas are complicated and messy. Fox may want to go to San Antonio, but until a deal is reached, other suitors have a chance to steal him away.