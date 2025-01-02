1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against the Hawks.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with an 18-16 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Atlanta 18-15, Denver 18-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Nuggets are 8-2 against the Hawks since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Denver Nuggets will host the Atlanta Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Nuggets earned a 132-121 win over the Jazz. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nikola Jokic led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 36 points, 22 rebounds, and 11 assists. The contest was Jokic's seventh in a row with at least 30 points. Russell Westbrook was another key player, dropping a triple-double on 16 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came tearing into Sunday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They ended the year with a bang, routing Toronto 136-107. That 29 point margin sets a new team best for Atlanta this season.

Trae Young was the offensive standout of the match as he shot 7-for-13 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists. What's more, he also racked up seven threes, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was De'Andre Hunter, who went 8 for 11 en route to 22 points plus three steals.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for Atlanta, their win bumped their record up to 18-15.

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Atlanta.

Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Hawks in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, as the Nuggets made off with a 141-111 victory. In that contest, the Nuggets amassed a halftime lead of 71-48, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.