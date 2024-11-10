Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Dallas 5-4, Denver 6-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Ticket Cost: $32.63
What to Know
The Mavericks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Mavericks are expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Friday, the Mavericks lost 114-113 to the Suns on a last-minute free throw From Jusuf Nurkic.
Despite the loss, the Mavericks had strong showings from Kyrie Irving, who went 10 for 17 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and six assists, and Luka Doncic, who scored 30 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. The contest was Doncic's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.
The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They walked away with a 135-122 victory over Miami.
It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. What's more, he also posted a 84.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Jamal Murray, who had 28 points along with six assists.
Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Denver, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.
While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting Dallas against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the underdogs on the road.
The Mavericks skirted past the Nuggets 107-105 in their previous meeting back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 231.5 points.
Series History
Denver and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 17, 2024 - Dallas 107 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 18, 2023 - Denver 130 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 03, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 15, 2023 - Denver 118 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 06, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Denver 115
- Nov 20, 2022 - Denver 98 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 18, 2022 - Dallas 127 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Denver 89
- Nov 15, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Denver 101
- Oct 29, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Dallas 75