Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Dallas 5-4, Denver 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.63

What to Know

The Mavericks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Mavericks are expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, the Mavericks lost 114-113 to the Suns on a last-minute free throw From Jusuf Nurkic.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks had strong showings from Kyrie Irving, who went 10 for 17 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and six assists, and Luka Doncic, who scored 30 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. The contest was Doncic's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Mavericks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They walked away with a 135-122 victory over Miami.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. What's more, he also posted a 84.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Jamal Murray, who had 28 points along with six assists.

Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Denver, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting Dallas against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Mavericks skirted past the Nuggets 107-105 in their previous meeting back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Denver and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.