Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Philadelphia 15-26, Denver 26-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.1 points per game this season.

The Nuggets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 113-100 victory over the Magic on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Denver.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, dropping a triple-double on 20 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Christian Braun was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. The match between them and the Bucks wasn't particularly close, with the 76ers falling 123-109.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 37 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. His evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Denver pushed their record up to 26-16 with the win, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-26.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 34.1% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 13.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.