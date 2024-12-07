Halftime Report

The Timberwolves have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 56-46 lead against the Warriors.

The Timberwolves entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Minnesota 11-10, Golden State 13-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $68.15

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will get right back to it and host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Warriors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, the Warriors finally turned things around against the Rockets on Thursday. They secured a 99-93 W over Houston.

The Warriors relied on the efforts of Jonathan Kuminga, who went 13 for 22 en route to 33 points plus six rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Wiggins also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Even though they won, the Warriors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in October.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They put the hurt on Los Angeles with a sharp 108-80 victory. With Minnesota ahead 59-32 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 13-8. As for Minnesota, they now have a winning record of 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.3 threes per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors came up short against the Timberwolves when the teams last played back in March, falling 114-110. Will the Warriors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.