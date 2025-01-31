Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Phoenix 24-22, Golden State 24-23

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $89.00

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. The Suns are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Suns are probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering the Timberwolves just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell 121-113 to Minnesota. Phoenix was up 44-32 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, the Suns got top-tier performance from Kevin Durant, who went 13 for 19 en route to 33 points plus seven assists and four blocks. What's more, Durant also posted a 68.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Warriors made the experts look like fools on Wednesday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Thunder. They walked away with a 116-109 victory over Oklahoma City. The win made it back-to-back victories for Golden State.

The Warriors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Andrew Wiggins out in front who went 10 for 17 en route to 27 points. Less helpful for the Warriors was Moses Moody's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in six consecutive matches.

Phoenix's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 24-22. As for Golden State, they now have a winning record of 24-23.

The Suns came up short against the Warriors when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 109-105. Can the Suns avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.