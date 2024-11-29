We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Friday's schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atlanta is 8-11 overall and 4-5 at home, while Cleveland is 17-2 overall and 7-1 on the road. The Hawks are 2-1 in NBA Cup East Group C play, while the Cavs are 1-1. Atlanta just upset the Cavaliers on Wednesday and have won two straight overall versus Cleveland.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Cavs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 244.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks +5.5

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 245 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Hawks: +199, Cavaliers: -247

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season as they came out on top against the Cavs, 135-124, on Wednesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Atlanta was down by 19 with 5:36 left in the first quarter. The Hawks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds, while Trae Young produced 20 points and a career-high of 22 assists.

As the score indicates, offense is clearly Atlanta's strength as it ranks in the top 10 in points per game, assists, free throws made and free throws attempted. However, the Hawks are also very active defensively, ranking second in the NBA in steals per game and ninth in blocks. Atlanta is also 6-5 against the spread over its last 11 games, after opening the season winless ATS over its first five games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite the defeat to Atlanta, the Cavs still own the best record in the NBA (17-2) as well as the best ATS record (14-5). They undoubtedly boast the best offense in the league, leading it in points per game, offensive rating, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Cleveland also has a twin tower duo down low with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combining to produce over 32 points, 20 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Cleveland is a solid 6-2 ATS on the road this season, and it is undefeated (4-0) when the line is in between -7.5 and -4.5 points. Meanwhile, Atlanta's 7-12 mark versus the spread is the third-worst in the Eastern Conference, and it is just 2-7 ATS at home. Additionally, the Hawks have covered in just one of their last four games, while Cleveland is 5-1 ATS over its last six. See which team to pick here.

