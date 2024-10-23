Eastern Conference foes are set to square off when the Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening. Atlanta finished last season with a 36-46 record, while Brooklyn was 32-50 in 2023-24. Brooklyn is 4-1 in its past five games against the Hawks, but the Nets lost eight of their final 10 road games last season.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -6.5

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 222.5 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -279, Brooklyn +226

ATL: The Hawks are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in October

BKN: The Nets are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against Atlanta

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young is among the many scoring options for Atlanta. In 54 games last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 10.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He knocked down 37.3% of his 3-point attempts. Young also connected on 43.0% of his field goals and 82.8% of his free throws.

Center Clint Capela is also an effective force on both ends of the floor for the Hawks. He was among Atlanta's most productive players last season, averaging 11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He made 73 regular-season appearances, all starts, and connected on 57.1% of his field goals.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is loaded with young talent, including guard Cam Thomas. The 23-year-old is coming off his best season as a professional, averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2023-24. He was also effective from 3-point range, knocking down 36.4% of his shots from behind the arc.

Also leading the Brooklyn attack is center Nic Claxton. In 71 games last season, Claxton averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes of play. The Nets are hoping to get production from Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons is a proven facilitator and rebounder, but Brooklyn hopes he can be relied on as a scorer in 2024-25.

