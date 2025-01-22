We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta is 22-20 overall and 11-7 at home, while Detroit is 22-21 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Pistons prevailed, 122-121, in their last meeting on Nov. 8 which ended a seven-game win streak for the Hawks in the head-to-head series. Detroit is 23-19-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Atlanta is 18-24 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pistons spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks vs. Pistons over/under: 233.5 points

Hawks vs. Pistons money line: Hawks: -143, Pistons: +120

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons came out on top against the Houston Rockets by a score of 107-96 on Monday, and Detroit can attribute much of its success to Cade Cunningham who nearly had a triple-double on 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The team also got plenty of help via Jalen Duren who had 16 points and 14 rebounds while converting all eight of his shots from the field. Over his last three games, Duren has three double-doubles, averaging 16 points and 13.7 boards, and is shooting 84% from the floor.

With young players like Cunningham and Duren, plus veterans such as Tobias Harris (13.2 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11.3 ppg), Detroit has outperformed expectations both on the court and versus the spread. The Pistons have covered at a 66.7% clip on the road, which is the third-best mark in the league. Detroit is also 11-5-1 ATS as a road underdog, while the Hawks are 4-12 ATS as favorites, with that mark being the worst in the league (min. five games).

Why the Hawks can cover

Meanwhile, the Hawks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday as they took a 119-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the New York Knicks. The defeat came despite a balanced offensive effort as seven different Hawks scored at least 10 points. Trae Young led the way with 27 points, but also had nine turnovers, while De'Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench.

Atlanta has a number of players having standout seasons, including Hunter, who is averaging a career-high of 19.4 points despite moving to a bench role for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Young leads the NBA with 11.7 assists, while newcomer, Dyson Daniels, tops the league with 3.1 steals per game. Atlanta has covered in each of its last four home games and in three of its last four games overall.

