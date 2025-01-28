The Houston Rockets will visit the Atlanta Hawks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Atlanta is 22-24 overall and 11-10 at home, while Houston is 31-14 overall and 16-7 on the road. These teams have split their 164 all-time matchups, with each winning 82 times, while the Hawks swept the two-game season series a year ago. The Rockets are 27-18 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Hawks are 19-27 against the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Rockets spread: Hawks +6.5

Hawks vs. Rockets over/under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Rockets money line: Hawks: +213, Rockets: -263

Hawks vs. Rockets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

The Hawks are hoping to do what the Boston Celtics couldn't on Monday: put an end to the Rockets' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Houston skirted by the Celtics, 114-112, thanks to a clutch shot from Amen Thompson with 0.7 seconds left in the game. Houston was down 101-89 with 8:38 left in the fourth quarter but still came back for the handy two-point victory, with Thompson dropping a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds. Dillon Brooks was another key player, going 10 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points.

Houston is one of the league's best defensive teams, and that starts with it dominating the glass as the team leads the NBA in rebounds. The Rockets are also one of the stingiest units as they allow the sixth-lowest field goal percentage and the lowest 2-point percentage in the league. Additionally, Ime Udoka's squad hounds opponents on the perimeter, allowing the third-fewest made 3-pointers per game. Houston also has the spread advantage as it has covered in three straight games, as well as in three straight road games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 100-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a quality game from De'Andre Hunter, who went 12 for 21 en route to 35 points off the bench. However, Atlanta's starting unit struggled without Trae Young (adductor) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) as the Hawks' starters combined for just 37 points.

Young has a chance at returning on Tuesday, but even if he doesn't, Atlanta's defense will be key to not only covering but potentially pulling off the upset. Atlanta ranks second in the NBA in steals per game and is also ninth in blocks per game as it is very active on that end of the court. The Hawks can also take advantage of Houston's offensive deficiencies as the Rockets are bottom-eight in the NBA in field goal percentage (23rd), 3-point percentage (26th) and free throw percentage (27th). Houston will also be shorthanded without Jabari Smith Jr. (hand), while Jalen Green (head) is a game-time decision.

