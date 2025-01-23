The Miami Heat (21-21) and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) battle on Thursday in an Eastern Conference affair. The Heat have dropped four of their last five games. On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 116-107. The Bucks have won three straight games. On Sunday, Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-109. The Bucks' game against the Pelicans on Wednesday was postponed due to extreme weather conditions in New Orleans. Heat guard Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the team for two games.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 7-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Heat picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Bucks:

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -7

Heat vs. Bucks over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -275, Miami +222

MIA: The Heat are 18-24 against the spread this season

MIL: The Bucks are 20-21-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a powerful downhill force for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in points (31.5), fifth in rebounds (12), and ninth in field-goal percentage (60.5%). He's finished with a 30-plus point double-double in three of his last four games. On Jan. 19 versus the 76ers, Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points and 15 rebounds.

Guard Damian Lillard has a crisp jumper to space the floor with ease. Lillard averages 25 points and tanks 10th in assists (7.1) per game. The Weber State product makes 3.5 3-pointers per game and knocks down 39% of his attempts from beyond the arc. In the Jan. 17 win over the Raptors, Lillard finished with 26 points and eight assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is an athletic playmaker for Miami. The Kentucky product averages 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He's notched a double-double in four of his last eight contests. On Jan. 17 against the Nuggets, Adebayo totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Terry Rozier gives the Heat another shot creator in the backcourt. Rozier averages 12 points, four rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. On Jan. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs, he had 29 points, four rebounds, and five assists. This was his 12th game this season with at least 15 points.

SportsLine's model has simulated Heat vs. Bucks and is leaning Under the total, projecting 214 combined points.

