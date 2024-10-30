The Miami Heat (2-1) and the New York Knicks (1-2) will meet for the first time this season when they square off on Wednesday night. New York won two out of the three meetings last season, but Miami won the final meeting by double digits in April. The Heat are coming off back-to-back wins over the Hornets and Pistons as they get set for their third home game in their first four games of the campaign. New York was blown out by Boston on the road in its season opener, and it is coming off a 110-104 loss against Cleveland on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Knicks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 214.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Knicks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -129, Heat +108

Why the Heat can cover

Miami lost to Orlando at home to open the season, but it has responded with two straight wins to get back on track. The Heat are coming off an impressive defensive performance in their win over Detroit on Monday, as Jimmy Butler recorded four of the team's 15 steals. Butler was quiet in the season-opening loss, but he has averaged 24.5 points and 3.0 steals in the two games since then.

The Heat have a balanced scoring attack thus far, as Butler (17.3) ranks third in scoring behind Terry Rozier (19.3) and Tyler Herro (18.3). Big man Bam Adebayo leads the team in rebounds (8.7), while Butler is the leader in assists (6.7) and steals (2.3). Miami has won five straight home games against New York, and it has covered in six of the last nine meetings overall. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has struggled with building chemistry early in the season, but its talent is unquestioned after adding stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this summer. The Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to acquire Towns, who is one of the best perimeter-shooting big men in the league. Towns has knocked down 66.7% of his 3-point attempts and 93.3% of his free-throw tries so far this season.

He ranks fourth on the team in scoring (15.3), while guard Jalen Brunson is averaging team highs in points (23.0) and assists (4.7). Bridges is off to a solid start with his new team as well, averaging 18.7 points and 3.3 assists per game. The Heat have only covered the spread once in their last six games. See which team to pick here.

