3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets already have more points against the Pelicans than they managed in total against the Thunder last Saturday. The Rockets are fully in control with a 99-79 lead over the Pelicans.

The Rockets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: New Orleans 5-22, Houston 17-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Gulf Coast Sports

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.31

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Toyota Center after having had a few days off. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, things could have been worse for the Pelicans, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 119-104 loss to the Pacers. New Orleans was down 99-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Thunder on Saturday and lost 111-96.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 5-22. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-9.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Everything went the Pelicans' way against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February, as the Pelicans made off with a 127-105 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 8.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.