3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Warriors and the Celtics met, the contest was decided by 52 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 82-81, the Warriors have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Warriors entered the match having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Celtics step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Golden State 6-1, Boston 7-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $118.36

What to Know

The Celtics are on a eight-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Warriors are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.6 points per game this season.

The Celtics are headed into the match after thoroughly thrashing the Hawks: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the Celtics' way against the Hawks on Monday as the Celtics made off with a 123-93 win. Boston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Jayson Tatum continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. The game was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards on Monday, taking the game 125-112.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down eight.

Boston's win bumped their record up to 7-1. As for Golden State, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 19 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for the Celtics against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in March, as the team secured a 140-88 win. In that match, the Celtics amassed a halftime lead of 82-38, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Boston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.