Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Sacramento 18-19, Boston 27-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

Kings fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Kings are coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

On Monday, the Kings needed a bit of extra time to put away the Heat. They managed a 123-118 victory over Miami. The win was all the more spectacular given Sacramento was down by 17 with 10:40 left in the fourth quarter.

The Kings got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Domantas Sabonis out in front who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists. Sabonis has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 14 times he's played.

The Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Celtics' game on Tuesday was all tied up 57-57 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 118-106 win over the Nuggets.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kristaps Porzingis led the charge by dropping a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Porzingis also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. Jayson Tatum was another key player, scoring 29 points in addition to six assists and two blocks.

Sacramento pushed their record up to 18-19 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 27-10 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the Celtics, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

The Kings and the Celtics were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in April of 2024, but the Kings came up empty-handed after a 101-100 defeat. Can the Kings avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.