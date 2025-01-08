Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Detroit 18-18, Brooklyn 13-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.83

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Pistons will be strutting in after a win while the Nets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pistons will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating the Trail Blazers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers on Monday, sneaking past 118-115. The victory was all the more spectacular given Detroit was down by 22 with 9:04 left in the second quarter.

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cade Cunningham led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. The Pistons are 7-3 when Cunningham posts 20 or more points, but 11-15 otherwise.

The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Nets lost to the Pacers at home by a decisive 113-99 margin on Monday. Brooklyn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Day'Ron Sharpe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower game against the 76ers on Saturday.

Detroit is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-18 record this season. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 13-23.

Looking ahead, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is expected to win, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons strolled past the Nets when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a score of 106-92. Do the Pistons have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a big 8-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pistons, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.