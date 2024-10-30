Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Toronto 1-3, Charlotte 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

For the first time this season, the Hornets are headed into a contest the experts think they'll win. They are set to challenge the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center with a little bit of extra rest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Hornets came up short against the Heat and fell 114-106. Charlotte hasn't had much luck with Miami recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Heat posted 33.

Meanwhile, the Raptors scored the most points they've had all season on Monday, but it wasn't enough. They fell just short of the Nuggets by a score of 127-125. The loss hurts even more since Toronto was up 71-56 with 9:44 left in the third.

The Raptors' loss came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. That's the most assists Barnes has posted since back in February.

Charlotte now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Toronto, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 51.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Hornets came up short against the Raptors when the teams last played back in March, falling 111-106. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Charlotte is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.