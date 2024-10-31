3rd Quarter Report

The Magic are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 87-86 lead against the Bulls.

If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Orlando 3-1, Chicago 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Bulls will head into Monday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 19-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Grizzlies on Monday. The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Grizzlies , sneaking past 126-123. The victory was all the more spectacular given Chicago was down by 20 with 8:04 left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Zach LaVine, who earned 30 points. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Magic). They managed a 119-115 win over the Pacers on Monday.

Paolo Banchero was a one-man wrecking crew for the Magic as he almost dropped a triple-double on 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Banchero's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Grizzlies on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Suggs, who posted 25 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

The victory got Chicago back to even at 2-2. As for Orlando, their win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 17.8 threes per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls lost to the Magic at home by a decisive 113-98 margin in their previous matchup back in April. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.