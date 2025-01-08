Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-16, Denver 20-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $11.90

What to Know

The Nuggets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.3 points per game this season.

The Nuggets are likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Celtics on Tuesday. The Nuggets fell 118-106 to the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Clippers suffered their closest defeat since October 27, 2023 on Monday. They fell just short of the Timberwolves by a score of 108-106. The loss hurts even more since Los Angeles was up 42-23 with 7:29 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Denver's loss dropped their record down to 20-15. As for Los Angeles, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 20-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.3 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Clippers, though, as they've been averaging only 109.1. The only thing between the Nuggets and another offensive beatdown is the Clippers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Clippers in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, as the Nuggets made off with a 120-98 win. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clippers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.