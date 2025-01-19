Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Lakers 22-17, Clippers 23-17

How To Watch

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Intuit Dome. The Clippers will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 118-89 margin over the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Clippers pushed the score to 86-66 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers had little chance of recovering from.

Meanwhile, the Lakers escaped with a win on Friday against the Nets by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James were among the main playmakers for the Lakers as the former went 13 for 23 en route to 38 points plus two steals and the latter went 12 for 17 en route to 29 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds. What's more, Reaves also posted a 56.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

The Clippers' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 23-17. As for the Lakers, their win bumped their record up to 22-17.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

The Clippers came up short against the Lakers when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 116-112. Can the Clippers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

The Los Angeles Clippers have won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Los Angeles Lakers.