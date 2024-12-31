Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Cleveland 28-4, Los Angeles 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $130.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Cavaliers will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 231, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 113-95.

Among those leading the charge was Darius Garland, who went 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Kings on Saturday, taking the game 132-122. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis got back to being his usual excellent self, as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 15 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against the Warriors on Wednesday. Austin Reaves was another key player, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 16 assists.

Even though they won, the Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Cleveland is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 28-4 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their victory bumped their record up to 18-13.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-5 against the spread).

The Cavaliers took their win against the Lakers when the teams last played back in October by a conclusive 134-110. In that game, the Cavaliers amassed a halftime lead of 67-48, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.