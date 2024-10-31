3rd Quarter Report

The Nets have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 91-90, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Nets came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-3, Memphis 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Nets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Nets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 144-139 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. The loss hurts even more since Brooklyn was up 44-27 with 10:49 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies entered their game against the Bulls on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Grizzlies fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 126-123. The loss hurts even more since Memphis was up 44-24 with 8:04 left in the second.

The Grizzlies' loss came about despite a quality game from Desmond Bane, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Marcus Smart's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

The Nets came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March, falling 106-102. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.