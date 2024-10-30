Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: New York 1-2, Miami 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Knicks and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2023, but not for long. The New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Knicks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted the Knicks would be headed in after a victory, but the Cavaliers made sure that didn't happen. The Knicks took a 110-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since New York was up 72-59 with 4:29 left in the third.

Meanwhile, the Heat earned a 106-98 win over the Pistons on Monday. That's two games straight that Miami has won by exactly eight points.

Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and four steals.

New York now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Miami, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: New York is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Knicks came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in April, falling 109-99. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.