Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Miami Heat
Current Records: New York 1-2, Miami 2-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
The Knicks and the Heat are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2023, but not for long. The New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center. The Knicks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
The experts predicted the Knicks would be headed in after a victory, but the Cavaliers made sure that didn't happen. The Knicks took a 110-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since New York was up 72-59 with 4:29 left in the third.
Meanwhile, the Heat earned a 106-98 win over the Pistons on Monday. That's two games straight that Miami has won by exactly eight points.
Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and four steals.
New York now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Miami, they now have a winning record of 2-1.
Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: New York is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
The Knicks came up short against the Heat in their previous matchup back in April, falling 109-99. Can the Knicks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New York is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 215 points.
Series History
Miami and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 02, 2024 - Miami 109 vs. New York 99
- Jan 27, 2024 - New York 125 vs. Miami 109
- Nov 24, 2023 - New York 100 vs. Miami 98
- May 12, 2023 - Miami 96 vs. New York 92
- May 10, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Miami 103
- May 08, 2023 - Miami 109 vs. New York 101
- May 06, 2023 - Miami 105 vs. New York 86
- May 02, 2023 - New York 111 vs. Miami 105
- Apr 30, 2023 - Miami 108 vs. New York 101
- Mar 29, 2023 - New York 101 vs. Miami 92