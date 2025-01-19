3rd Quarter Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 89-79, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Cavaliers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Cleveland 34-6, Minnesota 22-19

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 122 points per game this season.

The Cavaliers are headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since May 7, 2024 on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 134-114 walloping at the hands of the Thunder. Cleveland was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-49.

Even though they lost, the Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves didn't have too much trouble with the Knicks on Friday as they won 116-99.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds, and Naz Reid, who made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points plus eight rebounds. The matchup was Edwards' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Cleveland's loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 34-6. As for Minnesota, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 22-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging only 109.9. The only thing between the Cavaliers and another offensive beatdown is the Timberwolves. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.