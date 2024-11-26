Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Houston 12-6, Minnesota 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - North

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Target Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Rockets were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Rockets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 104-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trail Blazers. The matchup marked Houston's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves suffered their closest loss since February 2nd on Sunday. They fell just short of the Celtics by a score of 107-105. The close game was extra heartbreaking for Minnesota, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up seven assists, the most he's had since back in April.

Houston's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-6. As for Minnesota, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-8.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 50.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging only 41.1. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Timberwolves will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous meeting back in April, falling 113-106. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.