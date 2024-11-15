Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-7, New York 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Knicks lost 124-123 to the Bulls on a last-minute free throw From Coby White.

The Knicks might have lost, but man, Karl-Anthony Towns was a machine: he dropped a double-double on 46 points and ten rebounds. With that strong performance, Towns is now averaging an impressive 26.5 points per game.

Even though they lost, the Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 23.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 29.8.

Meanwhile, the Nets suffered their biggest loss since April 7th on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 139-114 punch to the gut against the Celtics. Brooklyn got off to an early lead (up 13 with 3:52 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

New York now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

The Knicks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets in their previous meeting back in April, but they still walked away with a 111-107 victory. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.