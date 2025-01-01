Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Utah 7-24, New York 23-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Jazz are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Knicks will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

The Jazz better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when the Knicks really get things going. The Knicks ended the year with a bang, routing the Wizards 126-106 on Monday. New York has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten matchups by 20 points or more this season.

The Knicks relied on the efforts of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Hart, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, Towns also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Jazz couldn't handle the Nuggets on Monday and fell 132-121.

New York pushed their record up to 23-10 with the win, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-24.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 17.6. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks lost to the Jazz at home by a decisive 121-106 margin in their previous meeting back in November of 2024. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New York is a big 13-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.