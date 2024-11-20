Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Portland 6-8, Oklahoma City 11-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder's defense has only allowed 103.9 points per game this season, so the Trail Blazers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Thunder are headed into Wednesday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell to the Spurs 110-104.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went 11 for 20 en route to 32 points plus seven assists and three steals. The game was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers waltzed into their contest on Sunday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They secured a 114-110 W over Atlanta.

Shaedon Sharpe was the offensive standout of the matchup as he had 32 points in addition to five assists and three steals. That's the most assists he has posted since back in December of 2023.

The Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 23 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

Oklahoma City's loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Portland, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-8.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging 16.3. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder took their win against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played on November 1st by a conclusive 137-114. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 2 years.