Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-19, Orlando 19-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.80

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic will round out the year against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Kia Center. Neither the Nets nor the Magic could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The Nets are likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Spurs on Friday. The Nets fell 96-87 to the Spurs. Brooklyn got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the Magic suffered their biggest defeat since November 3rd on Friday. They suffered a bruising 108-85 loss at the hands of the Knicks. Orlando hasn't had much luck with New York recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Brooklyn has traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.7 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 11.3. Given the Nets' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Orlando.

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 204 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.